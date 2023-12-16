x
Bollywood beauty for Ravi Teja?

December 16, 2023

Bollywood beauty for Ravi Teja?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is all set to commence the shoot of his next film to be directed by Harish Shankar. The film is the official remake of Bollywood film Raid. The makers have zeroed in several names and a Bollywood beauty is finalized now. Bhagyashri Borse who was seen in Yaariyaan 2 is locked as the leading lady in this action thriller. The final script of the film is locked and the shoot commences soon. People Media Factory is on board to produce the remake of Raid.

A look test was conducted on Ravi Teja recently and he will be seen in a different look in the film. Ravi Teja is also in talks with Anil Ravipudi for a film and it will be announced next year. Dil Raju is the producer of this film. Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni film was announced months ago but it got shelved due to budget constraints.

