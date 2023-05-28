YSRCP leaders are resorting to cheap politics, says Chandrababu

Observing that the YSRCP leaders are resorting to cheap and useless politics, former chief minister and TDP national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday said “We will continue fair and gentle politics if the ruling party is decent or we will move ahead by crushing them.”

Paying rich tributes to the founder of the TDP, the late NT Rama Rao, on the occasion of his birth centenary, Chandarbabu Naidu recalled the services to Telugu society after floating the party. “From the street corner to Time Square in New York city, the photos of the Late NTR are on display,” the TDP supremo remarked.

Issuing a strong warning from the dais on the second and concluding day of Mahanadu to those who are subjecting to TDP cadre to harassment, Chandrababu announced that the party will always stand by the cadre. “The TDP will chase those who are now harassing the TDP leaders and cadre,” he added.

Maintaining that it is the TDP that created assets in the State, the former chief minister said that several economic reforms have been implemented during the TDP regime. Despite Rs 16,000 cr deficit budget, several welfare programmes were implemented and the pension was increased from Rs 200 to Rs 2000 while the lopan scheme too was successfully implemented, Chandrababu observed.

“I proposed Amaravathi only with the intention that the Telugu people should have an excellent capital and took up Polavaram project works only to see to it that every acre should have irrigation water supply. During my tenure 72 per cent of the project works have been completed,” the TDP supremo said.

Recalling that 16 lakh agreements were entered into with various companies and 5.50 lakh jobs were created, Chandrababu felt that this is the reason as to why the youth want the TDP back in power.

Expressing serious concern that the State is moving backwards due to the psycho rule, he said that the ruling party leaders tried to create several hurdles to Mahanadu. “The YSRCP leaders are resorting to cheap politics,” he said and added that the State suffered a lot in the YSRCP rule.

“Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has imposed a whooping Rs 5 lakh cr burden on the people in the shape of various taxes and the State is now in Rs 10 lakh cr debts,” he said. Chandrababu said that the war now is not between the poor and the rich and it is not a caste war but a cash war.

While the assets of all the Chief Ministers in the country is just Rs 510 cr, the total assets of Jagan alone is Rs 508 cr, he said and asked how did he earn so much money. “I am assuring you that these money earned through sand and liquor mafia and through settlements will be distributed to the people once the TDP is into ruling again,” Chandarbabu Naidu declared.

Observing that the State revenue has completely fallen so low due to the destructive rule, he felt that the future of the youth too is in dilemma now. The farmers too are suffering , he said, stating that the days of Jagan are numbered. “I am declaring from this Mahanadu platform that Mr Jagan will not come back to power and the State needs the TDP very badly,” he added.

Demanding Jagan’s reply on the murderof his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, the TDP supremo said that the YSRCP leaders alway ensure that only rowdies attend their public meetings. “It is the money power of Jagan while the TDP has the people’s strength. Our’s is a vision politics while the YSRCP’s is prison politics,” Chandrababu remarked.

The upcoming elections are a war like Kurukshetra, the TDP national president said and asked the party cadre to get ready for this. From Mahanadu, Chandrababu Naidu announced the agenda for the coming elections with several welfare programmes.