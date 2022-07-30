YSRCP leaders running hawala mafia in casino guise, says TDP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday said that the ruling YSRCP senior leaders like Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi are running a hawala mafia in the guise of casino and demanded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conduct a detailed inquiry into their involvement to bring the facts to light. Besides Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi, there are several other leaders from YSRCP involved in the transactions with casino kingpin Chikoti Praveen, the TDP leader said.

TDP former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao told media persons at the TDP headquarters here that some YSRCP top leaders are behind the casino don Chikoti Praveen who is now under ED observation. The ED has already found during its investigation that Chikoti Praveen is involved in large scale hawala transactions and was involved in illegal money transfer from Nepal to India and vice versa with the support of the ruling party leaders both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he stated.

Recalling that casino was organised under Kodali Nani at Gudivada in Krishna district in January 2022 on the occasion of Sankranthi during which those participated played cards and also involved in several illegal activities, the former MP said and maintained that a whooping Rs 180 cr was collected as entry fee from the participants. When a TDP fact finding team visited Gudivada to find out the facts, the YSRCP goondas damaged the car of the TDP leaders, he pointed out.

When the TDP fact finding team members lodged a complaint with the local police on the damage caused to their car, the police, instead of taking action against those involved in the incident, filed a counter case against the TDP leader, Narayana Rao observed. Even the Governor did not initiate any action till now though a representation against organising the casino was submitted to him, he said.

The TDP leader asked what is the share of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kodali Nani in the amount collected by Chikoti Praveen by organising the casino. The ED should probe this and come before the public with the facts, they demanded.

Narayana Rao said that even the SC, ST Atrocities Act is being misused as several illegal cases are being registered against the TDP leaders, they said and expressed confidence that the TDP will come back to power and rectify the situation in the State.