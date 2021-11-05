YSRCP men prevent TDP leaders from filing nominations in Kuppam?

There are widespread allegations that the YSRCP goons are stopping the TDP candidates from filing nominations in Kuppam municipality. The TDP says that at several places, the TDP candidates were threatened with dire consequences if they filed their nomination papers. This has led to a tense situation in Kuppam municipality.

Kuppam is former chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s borough and the party has been winning every election since 1984. Chandrababu has recently toured Kuppam for four days recently to campaign for the party.

In Ward No 14, TDP candidate Venkatesh went to file his nomination papers. He was stopped by the YSRCP workers, who snatched away his papers. In the melee, Venkatesh suffered minor injuries. Venkatesh has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that he was prevented from filing his papers for the upcoming municipal elections. The filing of nominations closes at 3 pm on November 5.

TDP leader and former MLA Amarnath Reddy decried the attack on Venkatesh and alleged that the YSRCP was resorting to hooliganism to prevent the TDP leaders for filing nominations. He said that the TDP would not tolerate such attacks. He said that the YSRCP was afraid of losing the elections and was hence targeting the local TDP leaders.