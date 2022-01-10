YSRCP MLA faces wrath of Tollywood film producers!

The ruling YSRCP MLA from Kovuru constituency in Nellore district, Nallappa Reddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, is coming under attack from Tollywood producers for his ‘unwarranted comments’ on Telugu film producers.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Monday (today) made controversial remarks on Telugu film producers.He said producers, directors, heroes etc in Tollywood stay in Hyderabad in Telangana and wondered whether they knew that a state called Andhra Pradesh exists in this country.

Reddy said Tollywood has no connection with AP as they stay in Hyderabad, make films there but make money by releasing films in AP.

His comments evoked sharp criticism from Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC). The TFPC wrote an open letter to Reddy demanding him to withdraw his remarks immediately.

The TFPC said that Reddy’s comments were an insult to Tollywood and Telugu film producers. The producers said that they were providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of people in both Telangana and AP and the financial condition of several producers at present has worsened to such an extent that they stopped making films and few of them even taking a pension of Rs 3,000 per month from TFPC.

The producers also condemned Reddy’s comments that they were protesting against ticket price regulation on the directions of TDP chief N.Chandrababu Naidu. They asked Reddy not to politicise this issue for his selfish political interests.