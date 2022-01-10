Date Night Song from Rowdy Boys: Ashish and Anupama Chemistry

A modern youth going all out to impress the love of his life is what Date Night song from Rowdy Boys, released by Allu Arjun, all about.

A peppy and fast-paced number set in the backdrop of a pub, it features Ashish Reddy dancing to the brisk beats of Devi Sri Prasad, even as Anupama Parameswaran watching him with a cocktail of emotions on her face.

The film has joined the Sankranthi release (January 14, 2022) recently, and expectations are running high on it. Sources say the film will be a youthful festival treat to the audience, especially the youth. The movie is helmed by Sree Harsha Konuganti and bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish.

Chemistry between Ashish and Anupama is said to be another highlight of Rowdy Boys has camera work by Madhie.