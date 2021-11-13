A confession statement reportedly issued by Dastagiri, the driver of YS Vivekananda Reddy, came to light on Saturday (today) creating a

sensation in political circles.

The statement was recorded by CBI in Proddutur police station in August this year.

In the statement, Dastagiri reportedly confessed that YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy and Erra Gangi Reddy were behind the brutal murder of YS

Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of late (undivided) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in his house just before AP

Assembly polls in March 2019.

The case was transferred to the CBI following an appeal by his wife and daughter to the High Court. YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had

then alleged that the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) played a role in the murder and demanded a CBI probe. After he took over as Chief

Minister in 2019, he faced embarrassment when his cousin and Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter went to the High Court last year.

Vivekananda Reddy, was a former state minister and a former Member of Parliament (MP), who was found murdered at his residence in Kadapa on

March 15, 2019, days before the election. The 68-year-old leader was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him.

He was killed hours before he was to launch YSRCP’s election campaign in Kadapa.

In the confession statement Dastagiri said Erra Gangi Reddy others offered him Rs 1 crore to kill YS Viveka.

He also confessed that he along with Erra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, Gujjula Umashankar killed YS Viveka.

He said Erra Gangi Reddy developed grudge against YS Viveka due to dispute over sharing of money in a land dispute in Bengarluru.

YS Viveka was angry at Gangi Redy and Avinash Reddy accusing them of defeating him in MLC polls.

Viveka entered into verbal duel with Avinash at Avinash’s house also, he confessed.

Dastagiri said they offered him Rs 1 crore and promised that they will also accompany him to kill Viveka.

Erra Gangi Reddy told him that behind murder conspiracy, there were Avinash Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy, YS Bhaskar Reddy and D.Shankar Reddy,

stated Dastagiri in his confession.

The total deal to kill Viveka was Rs 40 crore, he said.

Dastagiri told he was given Rs 1 crore advance of which Rs 25 was taken back by Sunil Yadav later and the remaining Rs 75 lakh was given

to his friend Munna.

Dastagiri said he along with Sunil Yadav and Umashankar Reddy entered into Viveka’s house by jumping the compound wall.

Erra Gangi Reddy who was already present at Viveka’s house opened the door and allowed them inside.

There was heated arguments between Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav and Viveka in Viveka’s bedroom.

Sunil Yadav attacked Viveka on his face. Later, he took out the axe that he brought along with him and attacked him.

Viveka died soon after, Dastagiri confesssed.