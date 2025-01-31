YSRCP MP faints in Parliament

YSRCP MP Pilli Subash Chandrabose fainted in Parliament on Friday. He lost consciousness in the corridor of Parliament, while on his way into the House, where President Droupadi Murmu addressed the MPs.

The 74-year-old Pilli Subash Chandra Bose was spotted by security staff, while fainting, and was immediately administered first aid. After initial treatment in the Parliament, he was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi.

According to the information from YSRCP, Pilli Subash Chandrabose is said to be fine now. It is said that, as septuagenarian MP did not take breakfast, his sugar levels receded, resulting in loss of consciousness.

YSRCP Parliamentary Chairperson YV Subba Reddy, accompanied Subash Chandrabose to hospital and oversaw his wellbeing. Later YV Subba Reddy informed, there is nothing to worry about senior MP’s health condition.

Pilli Subash Chandrabose is among the seven Rajyasabha MPs of YSRCP. He is considered a staunch loyalist of YS family. There were rumors that he will resign to YSRCP and switch loyalties after YSRCP’s rout in General Elections, but the senior leader vehemently denied them.