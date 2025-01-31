“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”

TPCC working president Jagga Reddy reiterated Congress party’s commitment towards fulfilling all the election promises, including one Tula Gold for Telangana women. Responding on KCR’s attacking words on Congress Government’s performance, Jagga Reddy demanded former CM to apologize Telangana women.

As KCR’s comments on Congress Government became viral, firebrand Jagga Reddy made efforts to counter attack former CM.

“As people did not vote for BRS, KCR is expressing anger on them. He has humiliated Telangana women, saying that they had voted for Congress for one Tula Gold. KCR should apologize for belittling comments against women. Congress Government will fulfil all the promises made during elections. Revanth Reddy will give even one Tula Gold for women,” said Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy aka Jagga Reddy.

“KCR has completely looted Telangana and left Rs 7 Lakh Crore on the state. We are paying hefty 50,000 Crore interest on the loans taken by KCR. Inspite of severe financial crunch, Revanth Reddy is making efforts to fulfil all the promises. But resting in farmhouse, KCR is spreading negative propaganda against Congress Govt. Leave about hitting us, KCR will be flown away even if Congress workers blow,” thundered Jagga Reddy.

Calling KCR as seasonal politician, Jagga Reddy stressed that CM Revanth Reddy has done more than 300 reviews to set administration right, while KCR never even visited Secretariat during BRS rule.

Jagga Reddy also mocked KCR for not visiting Assembly and neglecting his role as an Opposition leader.