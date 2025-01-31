February films struggling for Buzz

Kiran Abbavaram made a strong comeback with KA. The film was well executed and Kiran Abbavaram promoted the film in the best available manner. His next film is titled Dilruba and it is said to be a youthful entertainer. The teaser looked impressive but the songs failed to catch the attention of the audience. Also the film’s promotions are not up to the mark. The makers have announced that Dilruba will release on February 14th but there is no buzz around the film. Same is the case with Vishwak Sen’s upcoming movie Laila.

Vishwak Sen tasted a series of flops and he is confident on Laila. But the songs and the promotional content failed to generate buzz on the film. The makers are yet to close most of the deals of the film and Laila too is hitting the screens on February 14th. Vishwak Sen and his team have to sweat out to generate buzz on the film. Same is the case with Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ film Bhairavam. The film is a multi-starrer and has Nara Rohit, Manchu Manoj in the other lead roles. The film is announced for February 21st release and the teaser is out. Bhairavam is struggling for buzz and there are reports that the film may not release in the month of February. Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka is the other release in February.