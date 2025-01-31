x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
View all stories
Home > Movie News

February films struggling for Buzz

Published on January 31, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
image
February films struggling for Buzz
image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
image
YSRCP MP faints in Parliament
image
Dates Mess: Sreeleela troubling her Producers

February films struggling for Buzz

Kiran Abbavaram made a strong comeback with KA. The film was well executed and Kiran Abbavaram promoted the film in the best available manner. His next film is titled Dilruba and it is said to be a youthful entertainer. The teaser looked impressive but the songs failed to catch the attention of the audience. Also the film’s promotions are not up to the mark. The makers have announced that Dilruba will release on February 14th but there is no buzz around the film. Same is the case with Vishwak Sen’s upcoming movie Laila.

Vishwak Sen tasted a series of flops and he is confident on Laila. But the songs and the promotional content failed to generate buzz on the film. The makers are yet to close most of the deals of the film and Laila too is hitting the screens on February 14th. Vishwak Sen and his team have to sweat out to generate buzz on the film. Same is the case with Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ film Bhairavam. The film is a multi-starrer and has Nara Rohit, Manchu Manoj in the other lead roles. The film is announced for February 21st release and the teaser is out. Bhairavam is struggling for buzz and there are reports that the film may not release in the month of February. Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka is the other release in February.

Next Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan Previous “Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
image
February films struggling for Buzz
image
Dates Mess: Sreeleela troubling her Producers

Latest

image
Allu Aravind’s Big Wish with Aamir Khan
image
February films struggling for Buzz
image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
image
YSRCP MP faints in Parliament
image
Dates Mess: Sreeleela troubling her Producers

Most Read

image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”
image
YSRCP MP faints in Parliament
image
KCR is back with a ‘viral’ warning

Related Articles

NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red