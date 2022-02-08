YSRCP to bring 3-capitals bill in Budget session?

Is the AP Government readying up a revised and legally tenable three-capital bill to be placed before the AP Assembly? Will this spruced up three-capital bill be presented during the upcoming Budget session of the AP Assembly? If so, how would the opposition TDP react or counter this move?

These are the interesting questions lined up before the political watchers these days. If all goes well, the government is planning to hold the budget session of the AP assembly either on March 3 or March 7. Also, the bill pertaining to the creation of new districts would also be tabled so that it could come into operation by Ugadi (April 2) this year.

Thus the assembly session is promising to be a stormy one what with the two controversial bills, over which there is lot of heartburn and opposition, coming up for discussion. The TDP is preparing to staunchly oppose both the bils. The party is planning to take on the ruling YSRCP head-on on these issues.

Loud-mouth minister Kodali Nani is like to face some embarrassing moments in the house what with the TDP planning to corner him on the Gudivada Casino issue. But, one important question that is lingering on is whether leader of Oppostion Chandrababu Naidu will attend the assembly session or not.