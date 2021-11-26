YSRCP, TRS proved again they are BJP-friendly?

The ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have proved yet again that they are ‘friendly parties’ of BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Centre on Friday (today) celebrated Constitution Day in the Central Hall in Parliament, which was attended by President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi etc.

As many as 14 opposition parties including Congress, Shivsena, RJD, TMC, DMK, BSP, SP, etc skipped the function to protest against the ‘unconstitutional functioning’ of Modi government.

However, the YSRCP and TRS MPs have attended the function.

Although Jagan and KCR are maintaining friendly relations with BJP ever since they became CMs, Telangana CM KCR has recently launched a tirade against BJP over paddy procurement issue.

But Jagan continues to maintain silence on BJP.

KCR even staged a dharna last week at Indira Park against BJP government at the Centre for refusing to procure paddy from Telagnana.

But when all non-BJP parties have become united against BJP and Modi at the national-level, the TRS and YSRCP simply distanced themselves from anti-BJP, anti-Modi camp and attended the function.

KCR even alleged that Modi’s government is violating all constitutional norms and wielding power on states but when the occasion came to express his protest on Constitution Day, he simply avoided and asked his MPs to attend the meeting.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait who visited Hyderabad on Thursday to take part in dharna at Indira Park alleged that TRS is B-team of BJP and KCR always supports BJP and Modi and don’t believe KCR’s criticism on Modi.

Tikait said KCR says something and does something.

Seems KCR has proved this correct again on Friday.