YSRCP vengeful against TV 5 Murthy: ex Minister

It is well known how Jagan Government suspends and targets whoever revolts against lack of proper protection kits and preventive measures. Now, the Government is targetting journalists as well. Amidst this, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy Government of atrociously targeting and punishing doctors, Government employees and journalists for exposing the ruling party’s negligence in containment of Coronavirus epidemic in Andhra Pradesh.

Recalling instances of suspensions of employees for questioning on preventive measures, he condemned the YSRCP Government’s latest vicious efforts to arrest TV 5 journalist Murthy in a latest vindictive action. Tthe senior journalist was being targetted just for exposing the Government’s indifferent attitude and cover-up activities with regard to COVID spendings. The virus situation turned from bad to worse in the state, as Kurnool became the worst hit reporting another 43 infected cases today. The Government should tell public number of persons isolated at quarantine centres and the facilities being provided to them.

The former Minister demanded that the CM explain to public why Dr Sudhakar was suspended just because he asked for protective kits for the safety of frontline health workers. Nagari municipal commissioner was suspended along similar grounds. A lady doctor in Ongole was threatened for her statements on lack of protection kits.

Mr. Uma said that the Government was not in a position to tell how much it had spent on procurement of personal protection equipment (PPEs) and whether all doctors and nurses were given medical grade masks. Very unfortunately, the YSRCP leaders were not doing anything to rescue farmers of agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture and sericulture. Farmers were committing suicides over loss of total crops because of Coronavirus impact but the CM was not taking any action.