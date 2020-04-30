Vijay Devarakonda Foundation helps 6000 Families

The other day Vijay Devarakonda made sure that he kept Rs 25 lakhs aside to provide basic essentials for poor families who are struggling to get their daily bread and butter. He targeted to help 2000 families with the amount but after he disclosed the decision, donations poured in. Several of his fans donated to the Devarakonda Foundation through which they could now feed 6000 families till date.

Vijay Devarakonda wanted the needy to visit ‘thedevarakondafoundation.org’ for help. The foundation said that they received 77,000 requests in total and they are currently not accepting any requests. The Foundation is waiting for donations to help more and more families in this crisis time. Vijay Devarakonda also donated Rs 1 crore for ‘Middle Class Fund’ through which the unemployed youth would be trained in professional courses of their choices.