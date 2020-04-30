KTR writes to Ravi Shankar Prasad on IT, GST refunds

Telangana IT minister Mr K T Rama Rao has sought clarity from the Central government on the pending IT and GST refunds.

In a letter written to the Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, KTR, as Mr Rama Rao is popularly known, highlighted that funds are yet to be released despite the commitment made by the central government.

In the letter, KTR sought a help desk at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) for coordinating/liaison with Income Tax (IT) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) offices for expediting the IT and GST refunds.

KTR also sought financial incentives and tax credits for small and medium enterprises in IT sector immediately to ensure their survival, besides providing incentives like exemption from GST or income tax. Further, the Telangana IT minister also sought standard health code for IT employees working in IT parks and SEZs.