YSRTP’s lone noted leader in TS quits

Key leader and spokesperson of the YSRTP, Indira Shobhan has resigned from the party. In a statement, she sent her resignation to YS Sharmila. She had joined YS Sharmila’s party only in the first week of March this year. Within five-and-a-half months, she had decided to call it quits. If sources are to be believed, she is likely to rejoin the Congress Party.

Of late , Indira Shobhan was finding it increasingly difficult to stay in the YSRCP. There were several instances where she was pushed to a corner of the stage. She was also ignored by Sharmila on more than one occasion. Sources said she was unhappy with the way the party was functioning. More importantly, Indira Shobhan did not have any role in the party. For quite some time, she was feeling marginalized in the party.

Indira Shobhan is a Revanth Reddy loyalist and has always supported him. She left the Congress in the wake of the Graduate Constituency elections and expressed her dissatisfaction with Uttam Kumar Reddy’s leadership. Now that Revanth Reddy is back, Indira Shobhan has given indications that she would be back in the Congress. Interestingly, rumours of Indira Shobhan quitting the YSRTP have been doing rounds for over a month or so, but she had neither confirmed or rejected the reports.

She is the second major leader to leave Sharmila’s party. Earlier, Mahabubnagar district leader and senior party functionary Pratap Reddy too has resigned from the party recently. Both these resignations are seen as a major setback to the fledgling YSRCP.