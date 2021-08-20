Finally, Nag’s multi-starrer launched

Akkineni Nagarjuna has been in plans to take up the sequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana after the director narrated the basic plot. The film is titled Bangarraju and Kalyan Krishna is on board as the director. The film got delayed by years as Nag wasn’t convinced with the script of the film. There are a lot of speculations too about Bangarraju. The movie got its official launch finally today and the regular shoot will commence this month.

Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty will be seen in the lead roles in Bangarraju, a family entertainer with enough twists. Zee Studios in association with Annapurna Studios are the producers. Anup Rubens is retained as the music director and Bangarraju hits the screens next year. Some of the top technicians are working for this project. Zee Studios acquired the entire rights of the film for a record price.