Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya gives his nod for Naandhi Director

Young actor Naga Chaitanya will test his luck with Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula and the film is announced for September 10th release. The actor is almost done with the shoot of Thank You and the pending portions will be completed very soon. Telugu360 exclusively heard that the young actor gave his nod for Vijay Kanakamedala who made an impressive debut with Allari Naresh’s Naandhi this year. Chaitanya was impressed with the script and he gave his nod.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi will produce this project on Shine Screens banner and an official announcement will be made soon. The shoot commences early next year as per the update. Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and the shooting portions are completed. Chaitanya will also make his digital debut soon with Vikram Kumar’s thriller that will be produced by Amazon Prime.