Zee Studios bets big on KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited pan-Indian films that will head for a theatrical release this year. The teaser received a thumping response and kept the expectations sky-high. The non-theatrical rights of KGF: Chapter 2 are sold for record prices. Zee Studios acquired the South Indian satellite rights of KGF: Chapter 2. The film will release on Zee Tv among the regional channels in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Zee Studios have invested a bomb for the satellite rights for the South Indian languages of the film. The digital deals are closed with different clients and they will be announced soon. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 features Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in crucial roles. Hombale Films are the producers and the new release date of the film will be announced soon.