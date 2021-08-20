Kondapolam First Look: Vaishnav Tej Looks Attentive

After Uppena, Vaishnav Tej comes up with another interesting project being directed by Krish with Rakul Preei Singh playing the female lead. First Frame Entertainments is producing the film which is in final stage of post-production.

The makers have unveiled title and first look poster of the movie. It is titled as Kondapolam and the first look poster looks very interesting. Vaishnav Tej looks attentive here and there’s watchfulness in his eyes. Shepherds and sheep can be seen in the backdrop of forest. The video also presents Vaishnav Tej in action-packed avatar, as he is set to fight some malefactors in the forest. While camera work by Gnana Shekar VS is stupendous, Keeravani’s music takes the visuals to next level.

Interesting aspect is Vaishnav Tej is presented as a saviour of the forest and the sheep. He seems to have played authoritative role in the movie. The poster also gives an impression that Kondapolam is going to be a visual wonder. An Epic Tale Of ‘Becoming’ is the tagline of the film.