Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Home > Movie News

Zee Studios betting big on Tollywood

Published on January 30, 2025 by swathy

Zee Studios betting big on Tollywood

Digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix are dominating the Indian market while Zee Studios, Disney Plus Hotstar and others are lagging behind. There are no big budgets for Zee Studios to bet big on Telugu films from the past couple of years. The Indian giant has also been in talks to merge with other players and these made them to restrict in buying new films. 2025 is expected to be a great year for Zee Studios when it comes to Telugu films. They have invested in Ram Charan’s Game Changer as partners and they have sold off the deals and made profits.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam happens to be the first blockbuster film of Tollywood this year and Zee Studios bagged the digital and satellite rights of the film. They are focused more on Telugu films. Zee Studios also acquired the non-theatrical rights of Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka. Zee Studios is holding talks for the digital and satellite rights of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara. They are also buying the upcoming films produced by Dil Raju: Nithiin’s Thammudu and others. They are also in talks for Nithiin’s Robinhood produced by Mythri Movie Makers. 2025 seems to be a great year for Zee Studios and they are picking up several other films produced by the top production houses of Telugu cinema.

