Zee Studios betting big on Tollywood

Digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix are dominating the Indian market while Zee Studios, Disney Plus Hotstar and others are lagging behind. There are no big budgets for Zee Studios to bet big on Telugu films from the past couple of years. The Indian giant has also been in talks to merge with other players and these made them to restrict in buying new films. 2025 is expected to be a great year for Zee Studios when it comes to Telugu films. They have invested in Ram Charan’s Game Changer as partners and they have sold off the deals and made profits.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam happens to be the first blockbuster film of Tollywood this year and Zee Studios bagged the digital and satellite rights of the film. They are focused more on Telugu films. Zee Studios also acquired the non-theatrical rights of Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka. Zee Studios is holding talks for the digital and satellite rights of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara. They are also buying the upcoming films produced by Dil Raju: Nithiin’s Thammudu and others. They are also in talks for Nithiin’s Robinhood produced by Mythri Movie Makers. 2025 seems to be a great year for Zee Studios and they are picking up several other films produced by the top production houses of Telugu cinema.