x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Suriya’s Tollywood film happening soon

Published on January 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna bags one more Bollywood Biggie?
image
Suriya’s Tollywood film happening soon
image
Is Daaku Maharaaj a Cost Failure?
image
Zee Studios betting big on Tollywood
image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP

Suriya’s Tollywood film happening soon

Tamil actor Suriya enjoys huge craze across the Telugu states and he is keen to make a straight Telugu film. Though the plans are on from the past few years, the project did not materialize. Chandoo Mondeti who delivered a pan-Indian hit with Karthikeya 2 is busy with Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel from the past two years. Chandoo Mondeti is all set to direct Suriya in his next. Chandoo announced that he narrated two scripts recently and Suriya is excited about the ideas.

Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts will produce this project if everything falls in the right place. “Suriya spoke good things about Karthikeya 2 saying that he loved the film. I narrated two ideas and Suriya asked me to develop them and narrate the final draft. He is quite excited about our collaboration. At the same time, I am working on Karthikeya 3 and I am in talks with a top Bollywood actor. Will announce my new lineup of films very soon” told Chandoo Mondeti. Thandel is high on expectations and the film features Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. GA2 Pictures are the producers and the film is slated for February 7th release across the globe.

Next Rashmika Mandanna bags one more Bollywood Biggie? Previous Is Daaku Maharaaj a Cost Failure?
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna bags one more Bollywood Biggie?
image
Suriya’s Tollywood film happening soon
image
Is Daaku Maharaaj a Cost Failure?

Latest

image
Rashmika Mandanna bags one more Bollywood Biggie?
image
Suriya’s Tollywood film happening soon
image
Is Daaku Maharaaj a Cost Failure?
image
Zee Studios betting big on Tollywood
image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP
image
All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple