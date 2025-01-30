x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rashmika Mandanna bags one more Bollywood Biggie?

Published on January 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna bags one more Bollywood Biggie?
image
Suriya’s Tollywood film happening soon
image
Is Daaku Maharaaj a Cost Failure?
image
Zee Studios betting big on Tollywood
image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP

Rashmika Mandanna bags one more Bollywood Biggie?

Rashmika Mandanna

After scoring back-to-back super hits in Telugu, Rashmika Mandanna is focused on Bollywood. Animal and Pushpa franchise made her a Superstar in Hindi and she is currently shooting for Salman Khan’s upcoming actioner Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss. As per the reports from the Bollywood media, the actress has signed one more big film and it features Salman Khan in the lead role. Atlee is the director and the film is currently in pre-production stages.

As per the reports, Rashmika was approached and the actress gave her nod. One more Superstar will play the other lead role and an official announcement will be made soon. Sun Pictures are the producers and both Salman Khan along with Atlee will be charging big remunerations for the film. The shoot commences during the second half of this year and the schedules are planned. Sikandar will hit the screens during the Eid holiday season.

Previous Suriya’s Tollywood film happening soon
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna bags one more Bollywood Biggie?
image
Suriya’s Tollywood film happening soon
image
Is Daaku Maharaaj a Cost Failure?

Latest

image
Rashmika Mandanna bags one more Bollywood Biggie?
image
Suriya’s Tollywood film happening soon
image
Is Daaku Maharaaj a Cost Failure?
image
Zee Studios betting big on Tollywood
image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh gets new DGP
image
All set for Whatsapp Governance in AP
image
No ‘Bharosa’ in CM’s promises, rues Bandi Sanjay

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple