ZEE5’s ‘ATM’: He started his game!

Trust Harish Shankar to conceive and develop entertaining characters and commercial characterizations. He pens ‘ATM’, which is his OTT debut. To be streamed on ZEE5 from January 20, this Dil Raju Productions web show is directed by C Chandra Mohan (who has also written the screenplay). Its trailer was released today.

Coming as a substantial mix of crime, heist, action, and politics, ‘ATM’ is one of the most bigshot web shows to be made in South India. Jagan (Sunny VJ of Bigg Boss Telugu fame) pursues stealing and other forbidden activities in his quest for prosperity. He and his comrades get entangled in a cathartic heist that nudges them to live on the edge. A perilous game of survival ensues as a cop (played by Subbaraju) hotly pursues them.

The action is adventurous and the dialogues show immense promise.

Krishna, Raviraj, Roiel Shree, Divi, Divya Vani, and Prudhvi have important parts. Produced by Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha, this one has music by Prashant R Vihari, cinematography by Monic Kumar G, and dialogues by Vijay Muthyam, CP Emmanuel.