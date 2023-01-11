Veera Simha Reddy Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Highest for NBK

NBK – Gopichand Malineni’s Veera Simha Reddy is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow ie, 12th Jan 2023. The theatrical rights of the film are valued at 75 Cr which is the highest ever for the hero. NBK’s highest share is Akhanda with 70 Cr and the rights of the film are more than that. The film is looking to take a huge opening as it is the first biggie for the festival season and is having a huge release.

AreaWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam15 Cr (own)
Ceeded13 Cr
Andhra35 Cr ratio
ROI6 Cr
OS6 Cr
Total75 Cr

