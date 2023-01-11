Megastar opens up about Direction

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been an undisputed king in Telugu cinema for over three decades. He is back to top slot and he is doing back to back films. His next film Waltair Veerayya is releasing on January 13th and the makers made a record business for the film. Chiranjeevi is busy promoting the film and during an interview, Chiranjeevi opened up about turning director. “I am in plans to be associated with films in all the available ways. If I am confident on a script and if I believe that I can deal or handle the film, i will direct the film” told Megastar.

“Waltair Veerayya is a complete package and it will be a perfect treat for my fans. Even the family crowds and the kids would enjoy the film for sure. It would be a perfect Sankranthi flick” told Chiranjeevi. Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby Kolli and it has Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja and Catherine playing the lead roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the promotional content reached the audience well. Chiranjeevi’s vintage looks from the songs and the trailer thrilled his fans.