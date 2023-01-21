ZEE5’s ‘ATM’: Tight investigation and heist

When the title of the web series ‘ATM’ was announced, it got many to believe that ZEE5, showrunner Harish Shankar and Dil Raju Productions were up for something pathbreaking. ‘ATM’ has got scale, a brooding backdrop, and it shows the dark underbelly of a Hyderabadi slum with considerable maturity.

The story revolves around four petty thieves: Jagan, Karthik, Abhay and Harsha (played by VJ Sunny, Krishna, Raviraj and Roiel Shree). Their lives turn upside down when a cruel smuggler loses diamonds worth ten crores because of them. If they don’t earn ten crores and compensate the smuggler, their game is up. They are clueless and frustrated at their fate. They take inspiration from a historic heist involving an Italy Prime Minister, their own lives, and their knowledge of their surroundings in pulling off an ATM van heist.

The web series is not about how the heist is executed by the four men. It’s more about what follows next. Subbaraju plays an encounter specialist who doesn’t tolerate criminals. He is also adept at underestimating others and getting worked up when a woman (CI Uma Devi played by Divya Vani) tries to help him. His majestic ego could be his undoing.

And the four men are no pushovers. They may have started as petty thieves, but they are now on the cusp of extraordinary glory in the dark world of crime.

‘ATM’ radiates strong technical output (right from Prashanth R Vihari’s background score to the cinematography and editing). Most of the artists, supporting characters and negative roles make sense. Prudhvi gets to play a full-fledged role. As an aspirant MLA who feels slighted by his mistress’ taunts, he is comical.

Tight pacing in the initial episodes would have helped. It would not have hurt to introduce the mystery man (seen in the last five minutes with his back facing the camera) a bit early in the final episode. Despite its minor demerits, ‘ATM’ is the series to watch out for!

