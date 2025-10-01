x
Home > Movie News

Zubeen Garg’s Manager Siddhartha Sharma Arrested in Death Case

Published on October 1, 2025 by sankar

Zubeen Garg’s Manager Siddhartha Sharma Arrested in Death Case

Singer Zubeen Garg has passed away in an accident recently and the investigation is on. The singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma along with the North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta are arrested in the death case in Singapore. The incident took place in September and the duo was sent for police custody for 14 days. Shyamkanu Mahanta was taken into custody on his arrival at the Delhi airport from Singapore. Siddharth Sharma was arrested at the Gurugram Toll Plaza last night when he was travelling to Rajasthan from Delhi.

Both were flown together to Guwahati and they were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at his residence. The Justice granted the request of the cops for custody. Last week, Lookout notices were issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the duo to appear before October 6th to record their statement. A team of ten members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the death case of Zubeen Garg. The top singer of Assam passed away on September 19th after drowning at Singapore’s Lazarus Island. He was in Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival and the event got canceled because of his demise.

He was cremated with state honours on September 23rd. The Singapore authorities listed drowning as the cause of death in the autopsy report.

