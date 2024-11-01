₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

In a anti-drug operation, officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad, have intercepted drugs worth Rs 7 crore ($840,000), marking one of the largest drug seizures at the facility this year.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials discovered 7.096 kilograms of hydrophobic weed during a security check at the international terminal. The operation led to the immediate arrest of two passengers who had arrived on a flight from Bangkok to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI team conducted a thorough search that resulted in the discovery of the illegal substances. The seized drugs, valued at approximately ₹ 7 crore in the international market, represent a major victory in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking through Indian airports.

Following the seizure, authorities have filed cases against both suspects under the strict provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The suspects are now in custody as investigators work to uncover the broader network behind this attempted smuggling operation.

This seizure highlights the growing sophistication of drug trafficking attempts through international airports and the equally sophisticated response from Indian law enforcement agencies. The Hyderabad airport, serving as a major international hub in South India, has recently strengthened its security measures to combat such illegal activities.

DRI officials have launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the origin of the drugs in Bangkok and identify potential local distribution networks. The investigation aims to uncover any larger drug trafficking operations that might be operating between Southeast Asia and India.

The successful operation at Shamshabad airport demonstrates the effectiveness of security protocols and the vigilance of customs officials in preventing the flow of illegal substances into the country. It also serves as a warning to drug traffickers about the robust security measures in place at Indian airports.

Law enforcement sources indicate that this seizure could lead to further arrests as investigators follow leads about the larger drug trafficking network. The operation reflects the continued commitment of Indian authorities to protect public health and safety by preventing the distribution of illegal drugs in the country.

-Sanyogita