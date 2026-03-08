x
₹5,812 Crore Musi Phase 1 Makeover: ₹96.4 Crore for Gandhi Statue & Pedestal

Published on March 8, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

₹5,812 Crore Musi Phase 1 Makeover: ₹96.4 Crore for Gandhi Statue & Pedestal

The proposed Musi River Rejuvenation Project, estimated to cost ₹5,812.4 crore in its first phase, includes plans for a ₹73.8 crore Mahatma Gandhi statue and a ₹220 crore museum complex at the proposed Gandhi Sarovar, according to government estimates.

Phase-1 Cost Break-Up

The first phase of the project has been divided into two major zones connecting the reservoirs to the Gandhi Sarovar stretch.

• Zone-1 (Himayath Sagar → Gandhi Sarovar) – ₹1,684 crore

• Zone-2 (Osman Sagar → Gandhi Sarovar) – ₹1,992 crore

• Taxes and statutory provisions – ₹1,596 crore

Together, these components bring the total Phase-1 estimate to ₹5,812.4 crore.

Gandhi Sarovar Components

The Gandhi Sarovar segment forms part of the riverfront development planned under the Musi project. The proposal includes a statue and memorial infrastructure.

• Mahatma Gandhi statue – ₹73.8 crore

• Statue pedestal – ₹22.6 crore

• Museum and statue complex building – ₹220 crore

• Electrical and mechanical works – ₹79 crore

Project Focus

The Musi rejuvenation initiative focuses on restoring the river ecosystem and improving urban infrastructure along the riverbanks.

Major works proposed include:

• River ecological restoration

• Construction of sewage treatment plants

• Flood management and drainage improvements

• Development of public spaces and cycling tracks along the riverfront

• Construction of bridges, retaining walls and trunk sewerage lines

The project is planned to be implemented in phases as part of a broader effort to transform the Musi river corridor and improve environmental conditions in the city.

