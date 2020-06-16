10thstudents_livesmatter: Pawan questions YSRCP’s double standards

It is known news that YSRCP government is not in mood to cancel the exams of 10th class despite the ongoing Corona crisis. Even though some states like Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu etc already cancelled the exams and some courts have already questioned the governments whether the exams are more important than the lives of students. Even in AP also, the government has already cut short the assembly sessions to just 2 days because of the current Corona crisis. But the same government is arguing it is safe to conduct exams in the state.

Pawan Kalyan questioned this double standards of the government which says it is difficult to hold assembly sessions for more than 2 days and at the same time it also says 10th class exams can be conducted in the state safely. Pawan Kalyan tweeted, “YCP led AP Govt reduces Assembly session to 2 days citing Corona but declares safe to conduct 10th exams.The govt is clever; they know 10th students do not have voting rights.”

The hashtag created by Pawan Kalyan , #10thstudents_livesmatter, goes viral and many netizens already started supporting this demand. After Pawan Kalyan started this demand couple of days ago, former CM Chandra Babu Naidu also raised the same demand. We will have to wait and see whether Jagan will pay heed to this demand or not.