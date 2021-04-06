11th Hour Trailer: Intense corporate drama

Advertisement

Trailer of 11th hour, which is being marketed as the biggest web series in Telugu market has been released a while ago.

11th Hour looks like a female centric corporate drama high on mind games. Tamannaah plays Aratrika Reddy who faces hurdles at every step from evil men who are determined to bring her down.

Tamannaah plays a composed yet steely nerved woman who fights her own battle.

‘11th Hour’ is directed by Praveen Sattaru and speaking at the launch event he said that 11th Hour is a saga about how a woman got to the position she is in.

Arun Adith, Jayaprakash, Vamsi Krishna and others are part of the web series.

Aha will streaming the web series from 9th of April.