1,200 UK returnees to Telangana to undergo tests

Telangana medical and health department has decided to conduct medical tests on 1,200 passengers who travelled to the state directly from the United Kingdom after December 9.

Director of public health G. Srinivasa Rao said that the department is collecting the details to conduct tests on all of them. The officials are inquiring about their health condition.

The department has appealed to all those who came directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or had travelled through the UK to provide their details by calling on 040-24651119 or text on WhatsApp to 9154170960. The health department staff will visit their homes and conduct the test.

The health authorities said they are fully alert following the impact of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK and some other countries. A decision has been taken to employ tracing, testing and treatment method to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are collecting details of the flyers who returned from the UK and examining their health condition. We have found that 1,200 passengers have returned to Telangana from the UK since December 9,” the director said.

The department also stated that none of the UK returnees have tested positive so far. With the government’s timely decisions and measures and with people’s cooperation, the state has been successful in controlling the spread of the virus and the number of deaths, he said.

“We urge people to cooperate in the same fashion in the future also. People need not worry or get panicked with the new virus strain but they should be vigilant. Using mask properly, following physical distancing and washing your hands regularly is important,” he added.