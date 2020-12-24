KGF: Chapter 2 is a political thriller

KGF: Chapter 1 is a sensational hit across the country and the sequel for the film titled KGF: Chapter 2 is high on expectations. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors. The first installment of the film ends up after Rocky Bhai takes the hold of Kolar Gold Fields. Everyone is quite puzzled about what Prashanth Neel has on board in the second installment. Along with ample amount of action, it is heard that KGF: Chapter 2 will be high on political drama.

Rocky turns out to be a major force in the society and the government fights to take the hold of KGF. KGF: Chapter 2 is completely focused on Rocky’s battle with the government and Adheera. He fights against the system and there are talks that the film would have a tragic climax. Sanjay Dutt is playing the lead antagonist. Hombale Films are the producers of KGF: Chapter 2 and the film releases in summer 2021.