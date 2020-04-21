15 South Indian Films to watch during Lockdown

The OTT platforms like Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar and Zee5 brought movies closer to the audience and the audience are watching the classics of neighboring language films at home thanks to these digital platforms. Telugu films like Palasa 1978, HIT, Madha, Aswathama, O Pitta Katha and Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru received wide reach across Telugu states after their digital release. Web series like Special Ops, State of Siege and Asur received amazing reviews across the country.

With the whole country in lockdown and the watchlist of Telugu films turning empty, most of the audience are looking towards interesting movies of Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Here we are with the list of recent critically acclaimed South Indian films which are widely watched by the audience on OTT platforms:

Asuran

Dia

Trance

Psycho

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Iruttu

Driving License

Sillu Karuppatti

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Vikruthi

Kavaludaari

Dharala Prabhu

Varane Avashyamund

Virus

Sethum Aayiram Pon