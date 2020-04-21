Puri’s long-delayed project back in discussion

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh completed 20 years as a director in Telugu cinema and he is still one among the hotshot directors. He met Megastar Chiranjeevi long ago and discussed about a script. But the project did not materialize due to various reasons. During his recent interview, Puri expressed his confidence in impressing Megastar soon. On the occasion of Puri completing 20 years, the project is back in talks and his fans brought the discussion about Puri directing Megastar.

Though Puri Jagannadh did not confirm that he is working on the script but his words made it clear that he would meet Chiranjeevi soon. Puri is working on a couple of scripts currently during this lockdown period. His next directorial is Fighter that features Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. The film will have its release in five Indian languages this year. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar are the producers. On the other side, Chiranjeevi is in talks with a bunch of directors and he is lining up back to back films.