2020 a historic year of welfare: Jagan NY Mission

YSR son and CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is beginning Year 2020 with a new mission to pass on welfare benefits effectively to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He has called upon the District Collectors and departmental heads to get ready for more novel welfare programmes. The government will bring in a new historic era of massive welfare programmes which were never implemented before in the past. 2020 will go down in history as a historic year of welfare. As part of this, Jagan has asked officials and YCP leaders to celebrate conversions of RTC workers into government employees with effect from New Year Day. This is highlighted as the biggest achievement in the light of neighbouring Telangana government’s total refusal to accept merger demand.

Jagan is very particular about his father YSR Arogyasri. For this, one and half lakh cards will be distributed from January 3. A new pilot project will be implemented in West Godavari to cover 2059 diseases under Arogyasri soon. ‘Ammavadi’ Cash Transfers will will begin from January 9 to benefit 4.28 lakh mothers whose children are studying in one to intermediate courses.

Jagan wished that with his welfare programmes, there will be happiness and joy in every household in the state. With God’s grace, welfare benefits will reach one and all. He recalled how 2019 changed the course of history to begin a new era of Cash Transfers directly into beneficiaries bank accounts.