2020 – a mixed year for AP CM Jagan

Year 2019 gave AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy a spectacular, historic landslide victory. That year, he emerged a giant-killer in the entire country by defeating his father YSR’s contemporary – Chandrababu Naidu. Towards the end of 2019, a victorious Jagan Reddy boldly announced his 3 Capitals decision in the AP Assembly. All his party Ministers, MLAs and leaders down the line bid farewell to 2019 with their hearts full of happiness and joy unlimited.

But Year 2020 began with setbacks and debacles. In the beginning of 2020, the Jagan Government passed the 3 Capitals bills in the Assembly. But it failed to get the nod of the Council. The YCP tried to abolish the Council but it was still pending with the Centre even now. At the same time, the 3 Capitals bills were stuck in endless court litigation. From the Amaravati farmers to the JAC to the political opponents, all went to the court.

By the end of 2020, CM Jagan’s 3 Capitals plan was still stuck in uncertainty. Even his regime’s plan to bulldoze the courts’ orders in order to shift Executive Capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam did not bear fruit.

By the end of 2020, CM Jagan’s 3 Capitals plan was still stuck in uncertainty. Even his regime’s plan to bulldoze the courts’ orders on Capital shifting did not bear fruit. The YCP regime ended up with its bag full of problems and cases. The financial crisis on account of Cash Transfer schemes and Coronavirus impact was only deepening. Debts have gone up. The State Election Commission continued its confrontation on the local body polls. Sensational case of Dalit doctor Dr. Sudhakar was still pending. The High Court asked the CBI to properly investigate it.

The Jagan letter to CJI created a sensation but its effects were still there. The High Court Judge finally passed serious strictures against the CM on record in the court. Nandyal Abdul Kalaam famiy joint suicide case was haunting the YCP. Allegations of sand, liquor, mining, water mafia on the rise. Lastly, Proddatur BC leader murder shook the entire State. Even the last week of 2020 saw a political murder and serious allegations against the YCP.