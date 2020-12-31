Aha issues an apology on Megastar comment

Telugu OTT platform Aha is telecasting Samantha’s celebrity talk show ‘Sam Jam’ that featured several celebrities like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda. Allu Arjun’s episode of Sam Jam will be out this evening on the occasion of New Year. In the recently released promo of this episode, Aha tagged Allu Arjun as Megastar which did not go well with the Mega fans and Tollywood audience. Aha was badly trolled on social media for the post.

Aha now issued an apology and made sure that there is only one Megastar. “We have come this far because you have loved us and we know you won’t stop just because of an unintended error from our end! This is an apology to everyone who has been hurt. It’ the last day of a crazy year. So, let’s forgive, forget and step into 2021 with love, light and laughter!” posted Aha on their official page.