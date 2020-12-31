Justice Rakesh takes ‘sweet revenge’ against CM Jagan

Justice Rakesh Kumar, judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, has faced allegations from the YCP Government that he is showing bias in his judgement. He was greatly pained at the way the Government filed a petition to step down from hearing the case on Build AP Mission. Justice Rakesh, who has been unhappy with the YCP regime, has almost ‘settled his scores’ with the Chief Minister. He not only made stringing remarks against the CM but also recorded the same in the courtroom. All this, he did just a day before his retirement.

The judge made a direct reference to the Jagan Reddy letter to the Chief Justice of India, saying that there was no certainty whether the CM would derive ultimate advantage out of it or not. After that letter of the CM to the CJI, the transfer of the Chief Justices of AP and Telangana High Courts took place. Following this, it might create an impression among the public that the Jagan’s letter had caused the Chief Justices of AP and Telangana.

Justice Rakesh quite elaborately narrated his bitter experiences towards the end of his career. The Government deliberately targeted him. As a result, he began to verify the track record of the Chief Minister. At the suggestion of somebody, he had also googled 6093 which revealed that Jagan Reddy had 11 CBI cases, 6 ED cases and 18 other IPC cases against him. Some of these cases were closed by the police days and weeks after daily hearings of his cases were ordered by the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Rakesh told everybody in the court that he was getting all his comments recorded just in order to clarify how he and his judgements were deliberately targeted.