Tollywood 2020: A year utterly wasted

2020 started with a bang in Tollywood and the biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo proved the stamina of Telugu films. The movies raked record money and ended up as huge money-spinners. All the actors and filmmakers are completely delighted with the performance of these films and predicted 2020 to be an exceptional year for Telugu cinema. Though a series of flops released post Sankranthi, Bheeshma and HIT made remarkable money in February. The theatres are shut since March and the shoots of all the films are put on hold.

2020 is completely wasted for Tollywood and the producers are left in huge financial stress because of the heaped up interests and delayed film releases. Despite of several attempts, most of the actors and actresses never reduced their paycheques. The exhibition industry is completely shattered and it takes years for them to return back to the track. Though some of the filmmakers are heading to release their films, there would be no support from the distributors for the next few months. Most of the risk lands completely on the producers.

On the whole, 2020 is a year that is utterly disappointing and wasted in the calendar of Telugu cinema.