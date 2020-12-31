Rana Daggubati’s three back to back multi-starrers

Rana Daggubati has done an impressive set of films in his career in all the languages. The actor wrapped up the shoot of Viraata Parvam and is eagerly waiting to join the sets of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake that features Pawan Kalyan in the other lead role. During a recent interview, his dad Suresh Babu said that the Daggubati multi-starrer is getting ready and an official announcement would be made once the script is ready.

Apart from these, Rana is said to have signed one more multi-starrer. Rana and Vishwak Sen will play the lead roles in this interesting film that will be produced by Suresh Productions. The project will commence shoot during the first half of 2021 and other details would be announced officially by the makers. Rana is now occupied for the complete year with back to back films.