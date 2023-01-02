2022 is a lesson for Bollywood

Post-pandemic, the audience are not in a mood to watch regular commercial pot boilers in theatres. 2022 has been disastrous for Bollywood as most of the biggies failed big time. Even Superstars like Aamir Khan faced the biggest embarrassments this year. Scoring Rs 100 to Rs 200 crores was an easy task in theatres for Bollywood biggies. But there was hardly a solid hit for Hindi cinema in 2022. The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 reported huge numbers in theatres. All the other films fell flat and left the makers of their respective films in losses.

The audience have shown a lot of interest on regional films instead of straight Hindi films. Nepotism turned out to be a huge topic of discussion. Some of the stars are worried about the negative trend on social media. Netizens announced ban on several films and the hashtags kept trending all over. Most of the top filmmakers are not in a hurry and they are keen to take selective films. Most of the producers are rethinking about the big-budget projects. Some of them have even shelved several films. The actors too are keen to sign web-based projects and are busy with several assignments. For now, Bollywood had a disastrous 2022 and has high hopes on 2023. A series of films featuring top stars are releasing this year.