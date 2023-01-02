Tamannaah dating a Bollywood actor?

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia is busy with several films. Whenever media speculated that Tamannaah’s career has come to an end, she signed a bunch of films. There are strong reports that Tamannaah will tie the knot in 2023 but the actress slammed the rumors calling them speculations. Bollywood media speculates that Tamannaah is dating Bollywood actor Vijay Varma. A video of the duo together spending New Year’s eve is going viral. A video of Tamannaah and Vijay Varma kissing each other is going viral all over.

It is heard that Tamannaah and Vijay Varma celebrated New Year together in Goa. There are reports that the duo met together on the sets of Lust Stories 2 that is produced by Netflix. Lust Stories 2 is slated for release during the first quarter of 2023. The anthology is directed by R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Konkana Sen Sharma and Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. All the recent offerings of Tamannaah ended up as duds. The actress is the leading lady in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar which will release in summer 2023.