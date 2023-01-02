Dhamaka 10 days Worldwide Collections – Hit

Dhamaka has emerged as a Hit film at the boxoffice with a worldwide distributor share of 29.30 Cr. Dhamaka has a new record of Non-SSR 10th day share in the Telugu States beating Rangastalam by a very small margin though gross is less than that film (18%/ 28% gst for rangasthalam, 12%/18% for Dhamaka). This is an outstanding achievement for the film and shows the potential of the New Year day. The film has now breakeven in most of the areas with Nizam , Ceeded & UA having a very good ROI. The film is now third biggest earner for the hero behind Krack (38 Cr) & Raja the great (30.8 Cr). It will certainly cross Raja the great but surpassing Krack is out of sight for the film. Outside Telugu States the film has done well in both ROI & Overseas markets where it has grossed 4 Cr & more than 530K USD.

Worldwide gross of the film stands at 56.50 Cr and it wi cross 60 Cr mark.

Area10 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst Week Worldwide Collections4 days Worldwide Collections
Nizam11.25 Cr8.86 Cr6.82 Cr
Ceeded4.50 Cr3.44 Cr2.87 Cr
UA3.52 Cr2.68 Cr2.02 Cr
Guntur 1.60 Cr1.24 Cr1.07 Cr
East 1.60 Cr1.26 Cr1.12 Cr
Krishna1.42 Cr1.12 Cr0.93 Cr
West1.14 Cr0.88 Cr0.73 Cr
Nellore0.80 Cr0.60 Cr0.45 Cr
AP and TS25.83 Cr (48.05 Cr)20.08 Cr15.88 Cr (26.85 Cr gross)
ROI1.75 Cr (4.05 Cr)1.30 Cr1 Cr (2.25 Cr)
OS1.75 Cr (4.40 Cr)1.30 Cr0.90 Cr (2.30 Cr)
Worldwide29.33 Cr (56.50 Cr) 22.68 Cr (31.40 Cr gross)17.78 Cr (31.40 Cr gross)

