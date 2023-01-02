Kushi Re-Release Worldwide Collections – All Time Record

Kushi has recorded extraordinary collections in its Re-Release as the film has collected gross of 5.50 Cr. 4.85 Cr of it has come from the Telugu States itself with Nizam having the biggest contribution of 2.30 Cr. The film has beaten Jalsa gross of 3.20 Cr which was screened on Sep 2nd , 2022 on eve of Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday. The film has beaten Pokiri Special shows collections just with Nizam gross on the opening day.

The film was sold to distributors and they are into Profits as well. Nizam rights were sold for 72 lakhs and the film has collected close to 2 Cr Net here in 2 days where share could be around 80 lakhs as plexes are only giving 30% of net to re-releases.

Worldwide

Day 1 – 4.05 Cr (3.55 Cr AP/TS)

Day 2 – 1.45 Cr (1.30 Cr AP/TS)

Total – 5.50 Cr