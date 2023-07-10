2023 Second Half: Exciting Films Lined up

2023 first half was not exciting and great for Indian cinema. With almost all the star heroes absent in Tollywood, summer 2023 was utterly wasted. The second half of the year has a few exciting releases in the form of straight and dubbed films. Here is the list:

Telugu Films:

BRO: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are teaming up for the first time. Samuthirakani directed the film which will release on July 28th in Telugu.

Bhola Shankar: Megastar Chiranjeevi will test his luck for the second time this year with Bhola Shankar. Meher Ramesh is the director and the film is getting ready for August 11th release.

Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s romantic entertainer Kushi is high on expectations and this Shiva Nirvana directorial will release on September 1st.

Skanda: Ram and Boyapati Srinu are working for the first time on an actioner titled Skanda and the film releases on September 15th.

Salaar: Part 1: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s biggie Salaar: Part 1 will release on September 28th. This is the biggest ever film of the nation this year.

Bhagavanth Kesari: Balakrishna will test his luck for the second time this year with Bhagavanth Kesari and Anil Ravipudi is the director. The film releases on October 19th or 20th.

Tiger Nageswara Rao: Mass Raja Ravi Teja’s next outing Tiger Nageswara Rao is slated for October 20th release. Vamsee is the director of this high-voltage action drama.

Nani30: Natural Star Nani is working with a debutant Shouryuv and the film is yet to be titled. The film hits the screens on December 21st.

Saindhav: Victory Venkatesh is into action mode with Saindhav and the film is announced for December 22nd release. Sailesh Kolanu is the director.

Dubbed Films:

Jailer: Superstar Rajinikanth needs a solid hit. His next film Jailer directed by Nelson will release on August 10th.

Jawan: King Khan Shah Rukh Khan will be back with one more action outing titled Jawan. Atlee is the director and the film releases on September 7th.

Leo: Ilayathalapathy Vijay and Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj are working for the second time and the film is titled Leo. The film releases during the Dasara holiday season.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan’s next offering Tiger 3 is gearing up for November 10th release. Maneesh Sharma is the director.

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga are working for the first time for Animal. The film is announced for December 1st release.

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and the country’s top director Rajkumar Hirani are teaming up for the first time for Dunki. The film hits the screens on December 22nd across the globe.