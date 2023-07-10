Thaman about Guntur Kaaram Controversy

Top music composer Thaman is working on a number of projects in Telugu and Tamil languages. There were strong speculations that Thaman is out of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram. During the recent media interaction, Thaman responded about the controversy. He said that the film is badly targeted and everyone has been writing about Guntur Kaaram. He also issued a clarification that there were no talks about his exit from the project with the makers or director.

Thaman also clarified that he is working for the film. The shoot of Guntur Kaaram is happening at a faster pace in Hyderabad and it is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. Thaman scored music for Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s BRO which is slated for July 28th release across the globe. Samuthirakani is the director and the promotional activities kick-started. The first single was out recently. Thaman is currently working on the background score.