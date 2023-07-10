Ram-Puri’s Double iSmart Launched Grandly

After the sensational blockbuster iSmart Shankar, Ram Pothineni, and Puri Jagannadh will be working together for its sequel Double iSmart. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce the movie on a lavish budget under Puri Connects banner.

Double iSmart has been launched grandly today. Along with the film’s team, the event was also graced by special guests. Charmme Kaur clapped for the muhurtham shot on Ram. Puri Jagannadh directed the first shot for which Ram is seen saying the dialogue, “iSmart Shankar Double iSmart.” The movie will have its regular shoot to start on July 12th.

Double iSmart will release on March 8, 2024, on Maha Shivaratri in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Ram’s other movie Skanda with Boyapati Sreenu will hit the screens on September 15th.