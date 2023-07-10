NTR and Prashanth Neel have change of Plans

Young Tiger NTR and KGF sensation Prashanth Neel will soon team up together and the project was announced long ago. As per the initial plans, the duo had plans to commence the shoot later this year. With the delay in Koratala Siva’s film, Prashanth Neel had to change his plans. His upcoming film Salaar too will be made in two parts and the top director will now focus on Salaar: Part 2.

NTR is expected to wrap the shoot of Koratala Siva’s Devara by November and he is expected to join the sets of War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan before kick-starting the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film. NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film is pushed to 2024 for now. The duo changed plans because of their current commitments. NTR and Prashanth Neel will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts and the film is one of the biggest actioners.